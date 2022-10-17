 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viral video: Giant python pulled out of UP school bus

Moneycontrol News
Oct 17, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: It took an hour for forest department officials to get hold of the serpent.

No child was harmed as it was a weekend. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @susantananda3)

A giant python found its way into a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and was rescued by forest department officials in an operation lasting an hour over the weekend.

A video, being widely shared online, showed an official pulling the snake out of the bus engine using a rope.

 
 

In another clip, the snake was seen trying to grab a sack brought in to contain it. People standing outside the vehicle tried to take videos of it.

Since it was a weekend, there were no children in the bus. The vehicle had been parked in a village, NDTV reported.

 

Residents saw the snake going into the bus after attacking a goat and alerted the authorities.

According to reports, the python was 11-feet-long and weighed 80 kilograms.

"That's scary, especially when found in a school bus," a Twitter user commented.

"Frightening," another person said.

Others questioned the rescue method.

"I hope the python was not hurt and was released in the wild?" a third user asked. "Very harsh way of taking out the snake. Hope its alright (sic)."

