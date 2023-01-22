 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Bright, UFO-shaped cloud appears in Turkey

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

A bright-coloured, flying saucer-like cloud, hovered over a Turkish city this week.

Lens clouds, like the one seen in Turkey, have a peculiar shape. (Image credit: Twitter)

A deep orange cloud shaped like a UFO was spotted this week in Turkey's Bursa city, leaving eyewitnesses stunned.

Videos capturing the peculiar formation are going viral on social media. They showed a large, bright coloured, flying saucer-like object hovering over the city's buildings. Observers said the cloud stayed there for an hour.

 

 

The cloud reportedly appeared at sunrise and changed in hue as time progressed.

According to Turkey's weather officials, it was a lens cloud.

Lens clouds or lenticular clouds form when the air the stable and winds blow across hills and other tall structures.