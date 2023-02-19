Meet 'Rubble', the cat rescued from Turkey earthquake ruins

Among the stories of hope and miracles emerging from earthquake-hit Turkey is that of a cat being rescued by a firefighter and refusing to leave his side.

Ali Cakas, the rescuer, pulled the cat out from under the rubble in Nurdağı city and has been its constant companion since then.

Soon after saving the cat, he named it "Enkaz" (the Turkish word for rubble or debris) --a fitting nod to the circumstances the furry animal overcame.

On his Instagram profile, Cakas has been offering updates about the feline -- who seemed all too happy to snuggle with him.

'Rubble' also has its own Instagram page, with over 10,000 followers. The cat and its rescuer's story has struck a chord with people, becoming the inspiration for fan art.

And the little furball is enjoying its moment of glory, as the mascot of Cakas' firefighting unit. And the little furball is enjoying its moment of glory, as the mascot of Cakas' firefighting unit. The earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the worst tragedy in recent years, has claimed over 44,000 lives. After the 7.8 magnitude quake struck on February 6, rescuers swung into action to search mounds of rubble in the biting cold. The days that followed brought a flood of heartbreaking visuals -- families crying out for those lost, a father refusing to let go of his dead daughter's hand and dazed children, too young to comprehend their loss. There were many stories of miraculous rescues too, that offered moments of hope in the bleak landscape. As late as Friday, February 17, rescuers pulled out four people, including a teen, from the ruins in Hatay province. But now, with no hope of finding more survivors, rescuers will close their operation by Sunday. Also read: 'Save my cat first': Turkey student buried under rubble tells rescuers. Watch