Meet 'Rubble', the cat rescued from Turkey earthquake ruins

Feb 19, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

The cat was fittingly named by its rescuer -- firefighter Ali Cakas. He has been its constant companion since the rescue.

Rubble now has its own Instagram page and is the mascot of a firefighting unit. (Image credit: AliCakas/Instagram)

Among the stories of hope and miracles emerging from earthquake-hit Turkey is that of a cat being rescued by a firefighter and refusing to leave his side.

Ali Cakas, the rescuer, pulled the cat out from under the rubble in Nurdağı city and has been its constant companion since then.

Soon after saving the cat, he named it "Enkaz" (the Turkish word for rubble or debris) --a fitting nod to the circumstances the furry animal overcame.

On his Instagram profile, Cakas has been offering updates about the feline -- who seemed all too happy to snuggle with him.

 