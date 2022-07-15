Sushmita Sen breaks silence after Lalit Modi’s ‘just dating’ post

Lalit Modi’s surprise announcement may have set Twitter on fire yesterday, but one person who was curiously quiet on the whole thing was the subject of his posts – Sushmita Sen. The actor has now broken her silence on her relationship status with a post shared on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, IPL founder Lalit Modi sent shockwaves through social media yesterday when he announced a "new beginning" with Sushmita Sen, calling the actor his “better half.” He posted a string of photos with the former Miss Universe – and later, a clarification on their relationship status.

“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other,” wrote Lalit Modi in a follow-up tweet alongside more pictures featuring him with Sushmita Sen. He hinted that marriage was on the cards as he added: “That too will happen someday.”

The two tweets spread like wildfire on the microblogging platform and beyond, but internet sleuths were intrigued to note that Sushmita Sen did not acknowledge either of them, not even to drop a ‘like’.

This afternoon, however, Sen broke her silence for the first time since the surprise announcement, saying she is in a “happy place” but refusing to clarify further.

"I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work!” she wrote, sharing a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

“Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NYOB anyway,” the actor added, using the internet shorthand for “none of your business.”

“I love you guys,” she concluded her post.