Twitter’s new CEO could be this close associate of Elon Musk

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Steve Davis, the CEO of Elon Musk's The Boring Company, has been a key figure in the overhaul of Twitter.

Steve Davis was tasked with massively cutting costs at Twitter.

Twitter could get a new CEO by the end of 2023, Elon Musk announced in February, not long after social media users voted through an online poll for him to leave.

Since then, anticipation has been building about who would replace him. Could Jack Dorsey come back on board or Parag Agarwal be asked to return as CEO, after being sacked by Musk?

But within Twitter, another person is being seen as the possible successor -- Steve Davis, CEO of The Boring Company.

Davis, who leads Musk's tunnel construction venture, has been actively involved in Twitter's overhaul. Tasked with cutting costs, he helped with the latest round of terminations at Twitter, in which many top-level employees were sacked, The Platformer reported.