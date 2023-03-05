 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

WPL: Harris, Ecclestone seal UP's dramatic last-over win vs Gujarat Giants

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:35 PM IST

Chasing 170 for victory, the Warriorz were in dire straits at 88 for six, but Harris (59 n.o. of 26 balls) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 n.o.) changed the complexion.

UP Warriorz players celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Giants player S Meghna during the WPL cricket match, in Navi Mumbai, on March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kim Garth's splendid five-wicket haul went in vain as UP Warriorz held their nerves to pull off a dramatic three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a thrilling last-over finish in the Women's Premier League, here on Sunday.

Australian Grace Harris remained calm under pressure to slam a 26-ball 59 not out to seal the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery. She found a formidable ally in Sophie Ecclestone as the duo turned it around with an unbroken 70-run stand that came off just 25 balls.

Twenty-four hours after they crashed to 64 all out in the WPL opener, Gujarat Giants showed their unflappable spirit and revived their hopes as Garth reduced UP to 20/3 inside three overs.

The Irish-Australian recruit, Garth, who replaced star Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, blew away the UP top-order en route her 5/36, the second fifer in the WPL -- both coming on the same day.