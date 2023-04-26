IPL 2023: Shubman Gill facing Arjun Tendulkar has social media in splits, sparks meme fest

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

However, there was one ball early on in the innings when GT opener Shubman Gill faced up to MI's Arjun Tendulkar. The Gill-Tendulkar face-off triggered a lot of laughter on social media with users coming up with several memes.

The reason behind social media users sharing memes on the two is because of rumours of Gill being in a relationship with Tendulkar's sister Sara Tendulkar. The GT opener made 56 runs in 34 balls as the defending champions amassed 207 for 6 in their 20 overs, which proved to be too much for MI, who lost wickets at regular intervals and never found themselves in contention for a win in the second innings of the match.

GT next play Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in an away game at Kolkata while MI take on Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.

