Morocco vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Iran steal victory as Bouhaddouz scores an own goal in extra time

Jun 15, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from this game. Stay tuned as Portugal take on Spain in the other game from Group B at the Fisht Stadium.
Full time! Can you believe it? Iran had hardly had a shot on target in the second half and they come away from that game with a win. Bouhaddouz is inconsolable as he leaves the pitch in tears. Iran fought hard all through the game and looked ready to settle for a draw when they got the goal.
94' Iran win a free kick on the far side of Morocco's penalty area. The free kick is fired at the near post and Bouhaddouz who was looking to clear it only manages to send a bullet header past his own keeper.
94' Goal! Iran 1 - 0 Morocco (Bouhaddouz OG)
93' Yellow! Tensions are rising. Ansarifard goes in late on the tackle and concedes a foul on Ziyech. The Morocco bench who were close to that tackle are infuriated and the referee is forced to calm things down.
90' 6 mins added time: For all the numerous breaks in the game 6 minutes have been added on. Both teams seem more interested in not losing the game now as they sit back and absorb the pressure.
86' Block! The ball is launched into the Iranian penalty area and Bouhaddouz rises high and heads the ball back to Ziyach who fires in a first-time volley but it's blocked by the sea of Iranian players.
84' Substitution Iran: Jahanbakhsh - out ; Ghoddos - in
83' Yet another break in play and it's Jahanbakhsh this time who takes to ground. This isn't good for Iran as he signals to the bench. He has to be carried off the field as Ghoddos is called up to replace him.
82' Substitution Morocco: Harit - out ; Da Costa - in
79' Save! Belhanda does brilliantly as he knocks the ball into the path of Ziyach who connects beautifully with a half-volley. The Iranian keeper Beiranvand showed some great reflexes as he got down quickly on his right and parried the shot away. That was the closest Morocco have got to scoring in this half.
79' Yet another break in play as Omid is now down clutching his ribcage again. He won't be able to continue either and Iran are forced to make a substitution.
74' Substitution Morocco: N Amrabat - out ; S Amrabat - in
70' Morocco are looking tired in the second half now with Iran taking the upper hand. There are further signs of trouble for them as Amrabat goes down on the touchline. It's unclear whether he has suffered a head injury but he seems unable to continue.
68' Jahanbakhsh makes a driving run into the penalty area and gets a shot off from a tight angle but it is blocked by two Moroccan players who are defending in numbers.
66' Substitution Iran: Shojaei - out ; Taremi - in
61' Morocco come charging down the right flank and win a corner for their efforts. The Iranian keeper punches the ball away and Iran immediately launch a counter. They lose they ball though as Shojaei who is on a yellow card concedes a free-kick. He needs to be careful here or Iran will have to play the rest of the game with 10 men.
58' Both teams are on the front foot now trading punches. With Spain and Portugal in the group, both teams will know that they need a win to boost their chances of progression
54' The tackles are flying in now from Iran as Omid wins the ball with a perfectly timed slide. The referee has to stop play for a moment as Omid receives treatment for a rib injury he picked up during the tackle.
50' Chance! Amrabat does well as he turns his man and then picks out Harit. The youngster tries to connect with a side volley but his effort is high and wide.
49' Morocco continue to attack with all the Iranian players inside their own half. They give away the ball though and Iran break quickly on the counter but the final ball is disappointing as it is played right into the feet of a Moroccan defender.
47' Ramin slides in late into a tackle conceding a free-kick. He's lucky to escape a booking there. Iran are trying desperately to win the ball back.
47' Yellow card - A. Jahanbakhsh (Iran)
46' And we're off! Iran get things going but the second half starts just like the first with Morocco immediately moving into attack.
The players are stepping out for the second half. Morocco players have taken their positions and are waiting for the Iranians to step out.
Half-time! It's goalless at halftime. Both team had their chances to go ahead but Morocco did seem like the more likely team to take the lead. Iran have done well to claw themselves back into the game.
42' Omid muscles Belhanda off the ball and immediately launched a counter for Iran. It was a one-on-one situation and Sardar was brilliantly played in on goal. A poor first touch from him allows El Kajoui to dart off the line and make the save. Iran are slowly clawing themselves into the game here.
38' Iran lose the ball in their own half and Ziyech is quick to whip in a cross towards El Kaabi. The forward makes a dart towards the ball but it's just out of his reach.