The average price tag for hosting each of the five Games held from 2007 to 2016 was $12 billion, excluding expenses on upgrading roads, rail, airports, hotels and other infrastructure to accommodate the large contingents of athletes, officials, journalists and tourists from different nations.

After the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, the Greek economy was in shambles. The Games had overshot the budget and the debt from hosting it made Greece sink into what the Financial Times had famously dubbed the “forever crisis.”

For the 2012 Summer Games in London, the cost estimate had to be revised upwards by almost 100 percent. However, when the cost turned out to be slightly less than the revised estimate, the organisers went about claiming that the London Games had been held within the estimated budget – no heed was paid to how this was a revised estimate that far exceeded the original estimate.

An academic paper published last year titled ‘Regression to the Tail: Why the Olympics Blow Up’ studied the cost overruns for every Olympic Games held since 1960 and concluded that the economic impact of hosting the event is less positive than expected.

It stated that most cities found themselves immersed in debt after hosting the Games, especially those that did not have the necessary infrastructure and had to build everything from scratch. Several nations spent millions of dollars just on bidding to get a chance to host the Olympics.

Visuals from the 2016 Rio Olympics

Income from the Games hardly covers a tiny percentage of the expenses. London earned $5.2 billion after spending $18 billion on the 2012 Olympics. Vancouver received $2.8 billion against expenditure of $7.6 billion on the Winter Games in 2010. Beijing made $3.6 billion although it spent over $40 billion in 2008.

Although many believe that the resulting tourism and foreign investment more than make up for the costs incurred, in most cases, the Games have proven to be overly expensive, leaving behind only a trail of economic woes.