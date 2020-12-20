MARKET NEWS

AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores fastest-ever Serie A goal after six seconds

The previous fastest goal had been Paolo Poggi's for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds of play.

AFP
December 20, 2020 / 10:04 PM IST
AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored after just six seconds for the fastest-ever goal in Serie A history on Sunday at Sassuolo.

Milan launched straight into an attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home.

Portuguese Leao, who usually plays on the left wing, started at centre-forward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg muscle problem and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

It was the 21-year-old's third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

AFP
TAGS: #AC Milan #Football #Sports #World News
first published: Dec 20, 2020 10:03 pm

