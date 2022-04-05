Ricky Kej 'speechless' over PM Modi's note on Grammy win: 'Hope I made you proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated musician Ricky Kej for bagging his second Grammy award, calling it a “remarkable feat”.

Kej, who is based in Bengaluru, won a Grammy in the best new album category for “Divine Tides”. He shares the award with Stewart Copeland.

"Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours,” PM Modi posted on Twitter, quote-tweeting Kej’s tweet.

“Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of environmental consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st Grammy Award, and here I am today. Thanks for your blessings,” Ricky Kej replied, thanking the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi also congratulated New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah who worn her first Grammy Award for “A Colorful World” in the best children's album category.

“Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Shah, who is known by her stage name Falu, thanked PM Modi for his encouragement. “This award is for India. I'm the daughter of India and it is my dream to see India getting represented again and again on a global level,” she tweeted.

At the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, Kej greeted the audiences with a namaste when he took the stage with Copeland to receive the prestigious gramophone. The music composer later shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for his second win. In 2015, he took home a Grammy in the best new age album category for “Winds of Samsara”.

The Grammys, music's biggest night, kicked off in Las Vegas with show-stopping performances exactly a week after the Oscars were presented.

Pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo, 19, scored the coveted Grammy for best new artist.