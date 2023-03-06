 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Full-time office work is ‘dead’: Experts on the future of remote work

Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Companies such as Amazon and Starbucks, which announced a stricter return-to-office policy, faced a backlash from employees.

According to a survey, job seekers said they would be prepared to take a pay cut to work remotely. (Representative image)

Remote work or the pandemic-era trend of working from home is likely to stay a key part of the job market, at least in the US, experts said amid calls from companies to persuade employees to ease into a hybrid model.

Nick Bunker, an economist at job site Indeed, told CNBC that the pre-pandemic baseline of going into an office five days a week “is dead” for many workers. “Remote work is here to stay,” he said.

Bunker himself has been working remotely and recently celebrated his third anniversary of work from home (WFH).

Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford University, who researched remote work for two decades, told the publication that in 2019, about 5 percent of full-time work was done from home. The share increased to more than 60 percent during the early days of the Covid pandemic -- April and May 2020.

That’s equivalent to almost 40 years of pre-pandemic growth virtually overnight, Bloom's research stated.