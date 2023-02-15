OnePlus 11 5G lacks 'real identity', says Nothing CEO in review. Watch

The OnePlus 11 5G , which was recently unveiled in India and globally as the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, lacks “real identity” when it comes to its design, said Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing and also the co-founder of OnePlus.

OnePlus 11 5G replaces last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro (Review) as the top-end flagship for the brand in 2023. The price in India starts from Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that costs Rs 61,999.

Pei, 33, launched Nothing in 2021 after parting ways with OnePlus in 2020. In a video, Pei reviewed the latest phone from his previous company.

He began by sharing his first impressions of the OnePlus device, saying it’s a “beautiful” device with interesting details. Pei praised its rounded edges and the sparkling texture around the camera. He, however, pointed out that the side buttons are very thin compared to the buttons on the Nothing phone.

Moneycontrol News