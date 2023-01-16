Nepal plane crash: Video of air hostess moments before accident is viral

A Tik Tok video of Oshin Ale, one of the air hostess of Yeti airlines who died on Sunday, has gone viral. The video was shot moments before the plane crash In Nepal's Pokhara. She was among the four cabin crew who died in the accident.

In the video, Ale can be seen smiling inside the aircraft. According to reports, she was a popular TikTok user in Nepal.

Another video that has been doing rounds on social media is one captured by one of the Indian passengers -- Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh. The clip captured the final moments of the plane before it crashed killing at least 68 people on board. Jaiswal was live on Facebook during the crash. He been happily recording his Yeti Airlines flight experience with three of his companions, showing scenes inside the plane and outside its window.

The friends frolicked amongst themselves, with no indication of anything being wrong. Suddenly there was a loud bang, the sound of a crash, glimpses of leaping flames and screams.

Five Indians were among those killed as the plane, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, plunged into a steep gorge, disintegrated and caught fire.

Four of them were from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh -- Sonu Jaiswal (35), Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), news agency PTI reported.

Jaiswal had taken his friends along to Nepal to visit the Lord Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu as his wish to have a son had been fulfilled. After praying at the temple, they were travelling to Pokhara, a famous tourist town, for paragliding. "But the fate had something else in store for him," one of Jaiswal distraught relatives told PTI. (With inputs from PTI) Read more: Malfunctioning of system, human error could have caused Nepal plane crash: Experts

Moneycontrol News

