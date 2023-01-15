 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The deadliest plane crashes in Nepal history

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Pokhara, Nepal plane crash: In the latest incident, over 30 people are reported to have died.

Visuals from Pokhara in Nepal, where a Yeti Airlines plane crashed on January 15.

A plane with 72 people -- 68 passengers and four crew members -- on board crashed in Nepal on January 15, killing over 30 people according to various reports. The crash involving a Yeti Airlines plane took place in the tourist town of Pokhara.

Nepal has witnessed several fatal crashes over the years, with aircraft operators saying its terrain poses a challenge to flying. Here is a recap of those incidents:

May 29, 2022 - 22 deaths 

An aircraft run by Nepal's Tara Air, a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines, crashed in
Mustang District, killing all 22 people on board. Sixteen passengers were Nepali, four Indians and two Germans, news agency AFP reported. Early findings suggested that the plane crashed due to bad weather.

March 12, 2018 - 51 dead