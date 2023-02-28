Narayana Murthy reacts to AI vs humans debate. Says machines can't compete with...

Narayana Murthy recently made a comment on the fears of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human beings at workplaces. He said that AI will give humans the space and time to think more creatively and productively, as an "assistive" tool.

The Infosys co-founder added that AI has made life more comfortable and human beings will never let technology replace them, Hindustan Times reported. He said that humans “have the power of the mind” which no machine can compete with and that the human mind is one step ahead of technology and is capable of becoming its "master".

Concerns related to AI sparked this year after the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT which was followed by other AI chatbots such as Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard. There were also reports of companies replacing employees with AI chatbots.

Narayana Murthy also reminded people of initial apprehensions when computers and smartphones were invented. “Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened,” he said stressing how human beings will feel that there is not enough time and will never be satisfied even after being assisted by AI.

Moneycontrol News