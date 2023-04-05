 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

‘I’m a multi-millionaire, I hide wealth from my family’: Viral Reddit post

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

In a Reddit post titled 'True Off My Chest', the man stated that the thought behind eventually hiding his earnings from his family started when he first called his mother after he got a job.

The multi-millionaire added that his family members would inform others that he would take care of them. (Representational Photo).

A multi-millionaire has revealed that he hides his wealth from his family and rents a home when they come visiting him. In a Reddit post titled "True Off My Chest", the man stated that the thought behind eventually hiding his earnings from his family started when he first called his mother after he got a job.

"It all started when I went to study abroad and after graduating I landed a job. The first thing I did after getting accepted was call my mom.
"The first thing she asked was "how much are they paying you?" I should've known then but I was too young I don’t blame myself. I told her my salary… Now my salary for that country was below average.

"I would barely afford to live decently and save pennies. But when you convert it to my home country’s currency it’s a lot. My parents automatically thought I was now "rich" and their behavior changed. Looking back at it they didn't care much about me, they just wanted a free vacation and made me their tour guide/ATM/etc," he wrote in the thread.

The multi-millionaire added that his family members would inform others that he would take care of them.