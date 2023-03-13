'Didn't realise the timeline would be this short': Employee laid off by Meta

"Apparently it's a tradition to take a badge photo when you leave Meta, but I did not realise that the timeline would be this short," wrote Sutha Sehgar who was laid off during the first round of layoffs at Facebook's parent company which is reportedly planning a fresh set of job cuts as soon as this week.

About 11,000 employees had lost their jobs during the first round of layoffs.

Sehgar, a former talent acquisition staffer, took to LinkedIn, like many others who have been affected by the layoff, to seek help in finding new job opportunities.

"Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #Linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood," she wrote.