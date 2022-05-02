Met Gala 2022: What is the theme, when and where to watch it LIVE

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2022, is scheduled to take place on its preferred slot of the first Monday of May. In India, however, the show will be available on live streaming platforms on Tuesday, 3.30 am.

The fundraising benefit is hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and its glamour surpasses even the Oscars' red carpet. The event welcomes celebrities who arrive in unique costumes in tune with the year's theme.

Theme of Met Gala 2022

The theme of this year's Met Gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Elaborating on it, The Met’s head curator Andrew Bolton said, “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers."

“What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history.”

Where and when to watch Met Gala 2022 Viewers in India can watch the livestream on Vogue website and digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Celebrities expected at the fundraising event include Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, the Kardashian family, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Other stars confirmed to appear at the Met Gala include Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, and Katy Perry.