Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for its ‘closed’ ecosystem, bats for metaverse

Speaking to The Verge recently, the Meta CEO slammed Apple for its closed ecosystem adding that its currently unannounced VR platform is going to be worse for consumers. He said that the metaverse is meant to be ‘open’ for all.

“In every generation of computing, there’s been an open ecosystem and a closed ecosystem, there was Windows and Mac, then Android and iOS. Closed ecosystems focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock in. Although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time," Zuckerberg said without naming Apple.

He the cited Windows versus macOS and Android vs iOS as examples.

Zuckerberg added that closed ecosystems “focus on tight control and integration to create unique experiences and lock-in... although most of that value ends up flowing to the platform over time." While open ecosystems, like Meta, allows more people to share “the upside of what is created" because it has partners building software for it, like Microsoft, Autodesk, and Accenture, he told the publication.

On being asked about Apple’s mixed reality headset, Zuckerberg said that that Apple could hurt other VR platforms if it has as much control over its headset as over iPhone and the Mac. “I mean, it’s certainly plausible that they see this competition in the future and want to hinder us. I think one thing that’s been pretty clear is that their motives in doing the things that they’re doing are not as altruistic as they claim them to be," the Meta CEO told The Verge.