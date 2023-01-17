 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man loses Amazon job 4 days before relocating to Europe, shares 2 key tips

Sanya Jain
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Tom Mboya Opiyo wrote about his experience in a LinkedIn post, sharing that he had sold his house and cars in preparation for a relocation that never panned out thanks to Amazon layoffs.

Amazon layoffs are expected to affect 1% of its workfroce in India (Image: AP)

Four days before he was set to move to Europe for a job at Amazon, an IT professional from Kenya was informed the opportunity had fallen through because of business changes at the global e-commerce giant. Tom Mboya Opiyo wrote about his experience in a LinkedIn post, sharing that he had sold his house and cars in preparation for a relocation that never panned out.

Amazon is in the process of laying off 18,000 employees from its offices across the world. The cuts amount to 6% of the company’s workforce and come at a time when Amazon’s share price has fallen sharply.

Opiyo said he was informed four days before his planned relocation to Europe that he was among the 18,000 people impacted by Amazon’s mass layoffs.

Monday would have been his first day in office after travelling over the weekend, but instead, Opiyo and his family were left “devastated” by the turn of events.

“My family is truly devastated after planning for the move for 6 months,” he said in his LinkedIn post.