Viral video: Mahindra Scorpio N’s sunroof leaks under waterfall. Twitter tags Anand Mahindra

A video is doing the rounds on the internet showing the sunroof of a Mahindra Scorpio N leaking, with water seeping inside the car.

The viral video has a man driving the white Mahindra Scorpio N on a mountainous path, towards a natural waterfall. The driver, who is not seen in the clip, closes the sunroof before parking the SUV under the waterfall.

In the next second, he can be heard saying, “Yeh mazaak hai bhai (This is a joke).” Water from the waterfall leaked into the car through the sunroof and even through the car’s speakers.

Shocked, the driver exclaims, “Arrey, yeh kya chal raha hai? (What is happening?)”

He immediately drives the vehicle away from the waterfall by which time the front part of the car’s cabin was a mess with water having fallen inside.

External shots of the Scorpio-N shows that the SUV has a Haryana registration.

Moneycontrol News