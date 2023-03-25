 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The AI Chatbots Have Arrived. Time to Talk to Your Kids.

New York Times
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons. (Rose Wong/The New York Times)

The race is on. Companies are pouring billions of dollars into powerful online chatbots and finding new ways to integrate them into our daily lives.

Are our children ready for this?

Are any of us?

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence language model from OpenAI, has been making headlines since November for its ability to instantly respond to complex questions. It can write poetry, generate code, plan vacations and translate languages, among other tasks, all within seconds. GPT-4, the latest version introduced in mid-March, can even respond to images (and ace the Bar Exam). On Tuesday, Google released Bard, its own AI chatbot, which the company says can draft emails and poems and offer guidance. (It is currently only available to a limited number of users.)