The meaning of nice, and why we should use this four-letter word more

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

An argument in favour of using the word “nice” – and also living up to it. 

The word "nice" acquired its current meaning of being decent or satisfactory during the 18th century. (Photo: Henri-Mathieu Saint Laurent via Pexels)

At a time when everything is awesome and epic, the word “nice” has fallen out of favour. It's been replaced by outstanding, excellent, wonderful and other such tiresome superlatives.

For years, many have warned against the use of the word. “Nice” is simply too vanilla, they say. You should be more specific, they caution. It's just a filler, they emphasize.

The etymology of the word would seem to bear them out. It comes from the Old French word “nice” which was derived from the Latin word “nescius”, which meant “foolish" or “ignorant”.

Over time, the word went through remarkable shifts in meaning. It could refer to being fussy, pleasant, and even fastidious (as in, “a nice distinction”). During the 18th century, the word acquired its current meaning of being decent or satisfactory. That’s the sense in which it’s largely been used ever since.