Makar Sankranti 2023: Ahmedabad's Kite Museum takes you back in time

Bindu Gopal Rao
Jan 14, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

The Kite Museum in Ahmedabad is housed in a building designed by renowned architect Le Corbusier.

The world's first kite on record was rectangular, and was flown in the second century B.C. in China. (Representational image: Agnieszka Ziomek via Unsplash)

Growing up in Hyderabad, one of the indelible memories of January has always been of seeing endless kites in the sky and how the fliers would compete to cut each other’s manja - the strong thread that allows the kite to scale such heights and still remain obedient to the skillful flier's wristy movements. With time, I saw fewer and fewer kites and it was not until a recent trip to Ahmedabad that these memories came rushing back as I visited the unique kite museum.

History Beckons

The museum is located on the ground floor of Sankar Kendra, a cultural centre on Bhattacharya Road, in a building dating back to 1954 and designed by Le Corbusier. The layout is simple, and as you enter here, it is the sheer volume of infographics that is bound to blow your mind.

Started with 125 exhibits in 1986, the kite museum was conceptualised after Bhanu Shah, an avid kite collector, donated his entire collection to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and there have been many additions from then on.

Chronicling the history of kites from 200 BC, there is an infographic that shows how Benjamin Franklin showed that lightning is electricity by flying a kite through a thunderstorm in 1752 and how kite-flying led the Wright brothers to make the first plane in 1902.