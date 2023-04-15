 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: How to maintain a work-life balance on game days

Anjali Kochhar
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

Finding it tough to manage work during the Indian Premier League season? Worry not, here are the ways to plan and prep ahead of the IPL matches you want to watch, and this planning can help you stay motivated at work, too.

Planning ahead for a work-life balance during IPL cricket match days is important.

Aa gaya hai IPL phir se! The Indian Premier League theme song 2023 says it all. With the IPL comes all the excitement, euphoria, bets among family and friends, the rush to choose your favourite teams based on the states you are from or the players you love or, at times, the actor who owns the team. Right, Kolkata Knight Rider (sic Shah Rukh Khan) fans?

But also with the most-awaited league season comes the pressure to manage time between work and fun. “I have seen myself juggle between the game and my work a lot during IPL, and it restrains me from enjoying my leisure time guilt-free,” says a hard-core IPL fan.

For those like him and the millions of you out there, we have tried to make it easy. We have come up with some simple tips and tricks following which you can maintain a balance between work and fun. See how!

Plan well-in-advance