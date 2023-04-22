 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eid 2023 | Enjoy the flavours of Eid with hearty, healthy fruits, herbs and seasonal ingredients

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

Eid Mubarak | You can't say no to the lavish spread of biryani, juicy kebabs and the sugary shahi tukadas for Eid parties. But you want to keep the calories in check, too. We have all the solutions

Butter chicken biryani by Chef Akhil Multani, founder of The Ghost Chef

In India, festivities are all about family time and great homemade feasts. Since Eid-ul-Fitr follows the month-long Ramzan, with fasts that are as long as 14-16 hours, this festival is more about indulgence than holding back. However, if you want to enjoy the festivities while keeping your options healthy, here are a few suggestions.

A twist in tradition

While everyone loves good biryani, juicy kebabs and sugary shahi tukadas for Eid parties, it’s hard to keep the calories in check. Chef Rajeev Janveja, Senior VP & Corporate Chef at Lemon Tree Hotels, recommends tweaking a few ingredients in the traditional recipes for fitness enthusiasts. “Seveian (vermicelli), which is synonymous with the festival, should be prepared in ghee which has traditionally been considered healthy. In the dish, sugar can be replaced by natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey rather than artificial options. Saffron and Honey baked yogurt garnished with dates is also a good option for a healthy dessert,” he suggests.

He shares more healthy ideas for home-made delicacies. “Biryani and other meat dishes can be served with a healthy side of green salads where cucumber and Armenian cucumber (kakdi), which are available in abundance at this time, feature prominently. These not only make you feel full but also have cooling properties. You can even think of using millet instead of using rice in biryani as a healthy option. For beverages, shakes where dates or sapodilla (chikoos) is used as a sugar substitute are a great option. These shakes are nutritious and give the body energy while using fructose present in the fruits in place of sugar.”