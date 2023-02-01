 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 boost | Superfood recipes: Have millets? Make bread and cake

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

The Finance Minister said in her Budget 2023 speech that India will be a global hub for millet production, and the government will provide to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence. Here are two millet recipes

India’s millet mission gets a boost in the arm as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shines a light on this ancient grain at her presentation of the Union Budget 2023, today. “We grow several types of Shree Anna, such as jowar, ragi, bajra, ramdana, cheena, and saama…These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries. Now, to make India a global hub for Shree Anna Research, the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be made into a centre of excellence,” she said.

