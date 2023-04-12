 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keshub Mahindra, who died at 99, was India's oldest billionaire

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Keshub Mahindra led the Mahindra & Mahindra Group for 48 years as its chairman and retired in 2012.

Keshub Mahindra joined Mahindra Group in 1947, and led the company as its chairman for 48 years

Keshub Mahindra, India’s oldest billionaire and chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, died on Wednesday. He was 99.

His death comes days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

He joined his father's company in 1947, became chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra in 1963 and stepped down in 2012, after leading the conglomerate for 48 years. His nephew, industrialist Anand Mahindra, was named as his successor.

A graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate. Not only is the $19 billion Mahindra Group known for its tractors and sports utility vehicles, it is also present in software services, hospitality and real estate.