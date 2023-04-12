Keshub Mahindra, who died at 99, was India's oldest billionaire

Keshub Mahindra, India’s oldest billionaire and chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, died on Wednesday. He was 99.

His death comes days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

He joined his father's company in 1947, became chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra in 1963 and stepped down in 2012, after leading the conglomerate for 48 years. His nephew, industrialist Anand Mahindra, was named as his successor.

A graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate. Not only is the $19 billion Mahindra Group known for its tractors and sports utility vehicles, it is also present in software services, hospitality and real estate.

Moneycontrol News