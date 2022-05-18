Johnny Depp does not look at Amber Heard during trial. Here's why

As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial resumed after a week's hiatus, the Aquaman actor took the stand and faced cross-examination from Depp's lawyers.

One of the questions that Hears was asked by one of the lawyers Camille Vasquez, was: "Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?" to which the 36-year-old replied: "Not that I've noticed, no."

When asked if she has looked at him many times, Amber Heard responded: "Yes, I have."

Vasquez then asked, "You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you? He promised you would never see his eyes again, isn't that true?"

Heard said that she didn't recall whether Depp said those exact words and Vasquez then played an audio recording of one of the couple's last in-person meetings in 2016 -- the year they split.

"We won't have to see each other again. You will not see my eyes again," Depp is heard telling Heard in the clip.

Depp's lawyer then asked Heard if he had kept that promise to which Heard responded: "As far as I know, he cannot look at me."

"He won't look at you, right Ms. Heard?" said Vasquez to which Heard repeated: "He can't."

“Because he’s guilty... He knows he’s lying. Otherwise, why can’t he look at me?” she added. "“I survived. I survived that man, and I’m here, and I can look at him.”

Johnny Depp has frequently been seen doodling or looking down as Heard took the stand as part of their defamation trial.