Biggest revelations in the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April.

As actor Johnny Depp's lawyers wrapped up their grilling of his ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard, seeking to portray her as the aggressor in their volatile relationship, here are some of the biggest revelations of the much publicised defamation trial.

Some of Depp's graphic and gory text messages about his then wife, Heard, were presented at the court. "I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," read one of the messages. In another he wrote, "I’m alright. Though, I never ever want to lay eyes on that filthy whore Amber.”

In 2013, Depp texted a friend, “Lets burn Amber!!!”. He then wrote, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!”

Heard had testified that her ex-husband Depp sexually assaulted her and threatened to "carve up" her face with a broken bottle during a heated argument one month after their 2015 marriage.

Amber Heard said that when she confronted Depp about his drinking and he dared her to try to take a bottle from him, an argument ensued. "At some point he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, by my jawline and he told me he'd carve up my face," she said, adding that Depp was screaming at her that she had "ruined his life."

The Aquaman star added that Depp ripped off her nightgown and sexually assaulted her with a bottle. "Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," she said, while repeatedly threatening to kill her.

A clinical psychologist testified that Johnny Depp once performed a "cavity search" on Heard during their marriage.

"Mr. Depp performed a 'cavity search' and ostensibly was looking for drugs and felt it acceptable to rip off her nightgown and stick his fingers up her vagina to look for cocaine and thought maybe she was hiding it there," said clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes.

He added that the incident had occurred after Depp accused Heard of flirting with someone while on an outing in Hicksville, California.

Depp, 58, has accused Heard of severing the tip of his finger. He claimed that Heard, 34, threw a vodka bottle at him which cut the top of his finger and "crushed the bones".

Later, Depp added, "After the incident where Ms Heard threw the vodka bottle, the second vodka bottle at me, which severed the top of my finger and crushed the bones, that's when I began what I feel was probably some species of a breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something."

The actor said he then began to write on mirrors and walls using the injured finger, saying he "didn't want to live at that time".

Meanwhile, Heard denied injuring his finger.

Depp has said that the couple’s tempestuous marriage broke down for good after an incident in which he accused Heard or one of her friends of defecating in the couple’s bed.

“I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship,” he said.

Heard denied defecating in the bed and insisted that the couple’s Yorkshire terrier was the real culprit.

Depp was seen kicking and slamming doors in his kitchen in video filmed by Heard.

The clip shows Heard asking Depp what's wrong. Depp first ignores her and then slams cabinet doors as he searches for a glass to pour wine.

"We're not even fighting this morning. All I did was say sorry," Heard says in the clip, as Depp yells, "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so! You wanna see crazy? I'll give you f***ing crazy."





