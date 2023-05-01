 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46: 7 points to know about the MasterChef Australia judge

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Jock Zonfrillo was 13 when he began to work in kitchens as a dishwasher. At 22, he was the head chef at Cornwall’s Tresanton Hotel.

Jock Zonfrillo was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia in 2019. (Image credit: zonfrillo/Instagram)

Jock Zonfrillo, a judge on the iconic reality show Masterchef Australia, died in Melbourne on Sunday. He was 46. His family confirmed his death on Monday, saying “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend” died on Sunday in Melbourne. The cause of death was not revealed.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” Zonfrillo’s family said in a statement. “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

MasterChef Australia’s new season was due to premiere on Monday night, but Network 10 confirmed that it will not air this week following Zonfrillo's death. Network 10 and MasterChef Australia production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss”.

Jock Zonfrillo was not only a chef and judge at Masterchef Australia judge, he was also an author. Here are 7 points to know about him: