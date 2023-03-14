Jeff Bezos hired this Amazon candidate ‘on the spot’ after asking her 2 questions

When Ann Hiatt submitted her application for a job as a junior assistant at Amazon, she did not expect much out of it because she had no connections at the company, no computer science degree, and no experience working for a CEO. But, to her surprise, she was called in for an interview.

After a series of interviews with senior assistants, some lasting all day, as Hiatt shared with CNBC, she finally got through to the final interview with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos himself who apparently promised her that he was only going to ask two questions and that the first one would be a brainteaser.

"I took a deep breath as he stood up and uncapped a pen at the whiteboard wall. 'I’ll do the math. I want you to estimate the number of panes of glass in the city of Seattle'," Hiatt told the publication.

"I was momentarily terrified," she said. "I outlined how I would start with the number of people in Seattle, which I thankfully correctly guessed as around 1 million, just to make the math easier. Then I said that they would each have a home, a mode of transportation, and an office or school — all of which would have windows. So I suggested that we base the estimate on averages of those. And then we did the math."