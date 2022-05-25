Instagram outage: Users flock to Twitter to check if it's really down 'or it's the WiFi'

Instagram was down on Wednesday morning with users complaining about problems in refreshing the app, while others have been unable to log in at all.

Amid this, several users have constantly been checking Twitter to confirm whether the photo blogging site was really down or -- as many put it -- it was a problem with their WiFi.

Here are a few reactions:

Soon, #Instagramdown was trending on Twitter.

The Meta-owned social media site is yet to acknowledge the technical problem, but Downdetector which detects when services go down or have outages reported that Instagram was indeed having problems.

