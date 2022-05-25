 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Instagram outage: Users flock to Twitter to check if it's really down 'or it's the WiFi'

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

Instagram is yet to acknowledge the technical problem, but Downdetector which detects when services go down or have outages reported that the site was indeed having problems.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing new templates that make it easier to create Reels on the platform.

Instagram was down on Wednesday morning with users complaining about problems in refreshing the app, while others have been unable to log in at all.

Amid this, several users have constantly been checking Twitter to confirm whether the photo blogging site was really down or -- as many put it -- it was a problem with their WiFi.

Here are a few reactions:

Soon, #Instagramdown was trending on Twitter.

The Meta-owned social media site is yet to acknowledge the technical problem, but Downdetector which detects when services go down or have outages reported that Instagram was indeed having problems.

Meanwhile, Meta on Tuesday had announced that it is bringing 3D avatars to Instagram Stories and direct messages apart from rolling out updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger in India. With this the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company takes another step toward its vision of building the metaverse.

