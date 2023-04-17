 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Indigo Airlines staffer checks flyers with metal detectors. Jyotiraditya Scindia reacts

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

'Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate?' a flyer asked.

Flyers being checked with a metal detector at Delhi airport. (Image credit: @AmanKayamHai_/Twitter)

Indigo Airlines appears to have recently taken to checking flyers with metal detectors before letting them board the busses that ferry them to the plane at terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The practice was brought to light by News18 bureau chief Aman Sharma you shared a photo of it on Twitter and asked Civil Aviation minister  Jyotiraditya Scindia if the frisking was permitted.

"At Delhi T-1, ⁦IndiGo⁩ inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus! Seems they don’t trust the CISF Security Gate check. Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate?" Sharma tweeted tagging Scindia in it.

Responding to the tweet, the minister wrote, "Will look into this."

Some Twitter users, however, pointed out that extra security measures are often taken when asked by higher authorities. One among them claimed to be a ground staff and explained the secondary check.