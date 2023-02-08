Google-Zomato recipe for the perfect internet safe-tea er... password is here

Google India collaborated with Zomato to spread awareness on how to create a strong password by taking some help from "kadak" chai. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the "recipe" is winning laughs and a few hearts.

The clip shows a strong password being brewed with the help of tea leaves, water, milk, and sugar labelled as uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers.

After brewing for some time -- a step that the video calls "password checkup" -- a two-step verification "sieves" it to ensure account safety. and just like that, a hot cup of "cyber safe-tea" is ready.

Apart from generating awareness, the Google-Zomato recipe also produced a few laughs.

"So people who drink green tea will have weak passwords," commented a user on Instagram. Another said, "You forgot the main ingredient i.e. adrak (must be at least 8 characters long) without that the chai is too weak."