Google's ex-VP shares top skill looked for at job interviews: 'Very few people had it'

Claire Hughes Johnson spent 10 years at Google as a vice president where she oversaw aspects of Gmail, Google Apps, and consumer operations. Her role required her to spend almost 40 hours a week conducting job interviews. Recently, she opened up about the top skill she looked for in prospective Google employees.

"I always had one skill that I looked for in candidates before anything else: self-awareness," Johnson told CNBC. "Sure, your experience and skills matter, but they can be learned. And when someone is highly self-aware, they’re more motivated to learn because they’re honest about what they need to work on. They also relate better to their colleagues and managers."

Read more: Google says fewer of its employees will get promoted this year: Report

She also said that self-awareness is a rare trait. "Research shows that although 95 percent of people think they’re self-aware, only 10 percent to 15 percent actually are," Johnson told CNBC.