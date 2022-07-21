 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Errol Musk says he’s been asked to donate sperm to create new generation of Elons

Jul 21, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Errol Musk claims that "high-class women" want his sperm because they say "Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?"

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk claimed that a Columbian company approached him for sperm donation.

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed that he has been asked to donate sperm to impregnate "high-class women" and create more Elons. Senior Musk had recently admitted that he welcomed a second child with his step-daughter  Jana Bezuidenhout (35).

The 76-year-old claimed that an unnamed South American company has been offered him the chance to donate his sperm. "I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?'" Musk told The Sun.

He added that while the company has not been offered payment for his services, he could receive other perks if he agrees to be a sperm donor. "They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff", senior Musk told the publication.

Read more: Elon Musk's father Errol, 76, has a second child with 35-year-old stepdaughter: Report

When asked if he would give his sperm for free, Errol Musk replied: "Well, why not?"

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's father had gone on record to say that he is keen to have more children and believes "the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce". "If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to," he had said.

This seems to be a sentiment that he shares with son Elon Musk who has fathered nine kids. He has five kids with his former wife, author Justine Wilson, and two with singer Grimes.

 

