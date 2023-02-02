 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

US first lady Jill Biden to present at 65th Grammy Awards

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST

US first lady Jill Biden will attend this year's Grammy Awards as a presenter, the White House said.

US first Lady Jill Biden will present at 65th Grammy Awards on February 5. (Photo: Twitter)

US first lady Jill Biden will attend this year's Grammy Awards as a presenter, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Grammys separately announced the line-up of those presenting at the award show, a list that includes rapper Cardi B, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, actor Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, "When Harry Met Sally" star Billy Crystal, comedian James Corden and Canadian pop artist Shania Twain.

Biden is not the only first lady to appear at the Grammy Awards, the music industry's top honours.

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys for an opening segment in 2019 and won a Grammy a year later for best spoken word album for the audiobook version of her best-selling memoir, Becoming.