‘Stranger Things’ sets streaming record with over 7 billion minutes of viewing in a week

Science fiction horror series Stranger Things is smashing streaming records with its latest season dominating all popular culture discussions.

According to American marketing measurement firm Nielsen, which compiles TV viewership data, the show racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing just between May 30 and June 5. The fourth season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix on May 27

With this, Stranger Things sits on top of the list of 10 most-watched shows in the US.

Before Stranger Things, no show had even crossed the 6 billion minutes in a week. Ozark and Tiger King had crossed 5 billion in 2020, according to the Variety magazine.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, chronicles the lives of group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins -- terrorised by supernatural forces and secret government exploits.

The show’s cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Sadie Sink.

The fourth season of Stranger Things was released in two volumes -- seven episodes in May and two in July. The latest season saw Hawkins residents fight the antagonist Vecna.

The show has brought relief for Netflix after a period of financial troubles. It will have one more season before drawing to an end.