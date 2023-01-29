Shah Rukh Khan's reaction when Twitter user says he won't match up to Salman Khan

Despite Pathaan's stunning success, when a Twitter user told Shah Rukh Khan that he won't be able to measure up to Salman Khan at the box office, the superstar, in his trademark style, called the fellow actor "GOAT" -- greatest of all time.

"Salman bhai is… woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan (What do the youngsters call it these days? Ah yes)... GOAT (greatest of all time)," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

The exchange happened when Shah Rukh Khan called for an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter spurred by the success of Pathaan which has created new records after becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The movie has already collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Incidentally, Salman Khan also has a cameo in Pathaan. The actor has two movies set to release this year -- Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan.

Read more: 'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's film fastest to enter Rs 200-crore club. Beats 'KGF 2', 'Baahubali'