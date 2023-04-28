 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ponniyin Selvan 2 review: Mani Ratnam’s sequel to PS-1 is a tremendous accomplishment

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Mani Ratnam and a star-studded ensemble cast shine once again in a film that fully amps up the action, intrigue, romance and heartbreak that made Ponniyin Selvan - 1 such a crowd favourite.

If PS-1 pitted Nandini and princess Kundavai’s political wiliness against each other, PS-2 shifts the focus somewhat to the eternal pretzel bind that ties Nandini and Aditha, quite against their will.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan opus ends just as it began: with a war to end all wars. In the final act of PS2, out in theatres today, the Cholas and Rashtrakutas once again meet on the battlefield. Arrows rain from a cloud-covered sky. Fiery canons are lobbed. Blood spatter flies, flags flutter. Men, horses, elephants charge at each other. It is a monumental, momentous clash of metal and flesh.

For a film that isn’t technically about war, both parts of Ponniyin Selvan feature epic battle scenes, which Ratnam, along with production designer Thotta Thiran and cameraperson Ravi Varman, has built meticulously. Like the greatest of battle scene architects in film history–from Akira Kurosawa to Peter Jackson–Ratnam’s war scene isn’t just a clash of worlds. It is a medium to communicate something greater. A god shot, a shift in the rhythm and speed of action, scenes abruptly bled of all colour–except for that one sword doused in bright red–this isn’t just conflict in motion. This is an art piece.

In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, as in the legendary novels by Kalki Krishnamurthy that the films are based on, war is but a consequence of a larger political game. The setting is 1,000 years ago, just before the dawn of the golden era of the Chola empire. A powerful “chakravarti” or emperor in southern India lies ailing, his sons are out expanding their kingdom’s borders north and south, and a skulk of chieftains is up to some mischief.
That was the scene set up in PS-1, which released last year to much fanfare.