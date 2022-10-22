From Paruthiveeran to Sardar, via Ponniyin Selvan 1 - Karthi’s journey in Tamil cinema

Karthi did a filmmaking course in the US, and wanted to become a director in the Tamil film industry. But life had other plans for him.

If Rajkiran eating a plate of biryani in En Rasavin Manasiley was the inspiration for all '90s biryani lovers, it is Dilli from Kaithi for the new millennium kids. In the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj film, an action thriller about an ex-convict who must save a group of policemen from the drug mafia, Karthi played the inimitable Dilli. Before he can be coaxed into playing the good Samaritan, Dilli treats himself to a large plate of biryani, relishing each morsel. His expression as he eats is one of total submission to the divine. Anyone who has followed his filmography will tell you that this is a hallmark Karthi scene. This is a star who revels in elevating ordinary moments to a special brand of heroism that can only be called tongue-in-cheek.

But how did Karthi get here? During the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan-1, (PS-1) actors Trisha and Siddharth were seen vibing to ‘Yakkai Thiri’, their hit number from Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004). While they were the stars dancing to the song on screen, there were many behind-the-scenes invisible hands that worked on the set to get it right. Among them was PS-1’s lead actor Karthi, who was working as an assistant director in the film back then.

Karthi had just returned from a filmmaking course in the US and wanted to become a director in the Tamil film industry. But life had other plans for him. Three years later (and many kilos lighter, as he has revealed in interviews), he made his acting debut in Ameer’s Paruthiveeran. Set in Madurai, Karthi played a brash young man caught in caste violence. He is rude, unapologetic, and quick to quarrel. His only ambition, in fact, is to become a notorious criminal. Actor Priyamani played Muthazhagu, his sharp-tongued cousin who is determined to marry him though he keeps brushing her off.

Despite the graphic violence in the film and its disturbing ending, Paruthiveeran went on to become a blockbuster. Priyamani won the National Award for Best Actress while Karthi received critical acclaim for his performance. In his review, film critic Baradwaj Rangan said, “This is a superb first-film performance by any standard, and it makes you reach for that oldest of movie-myth cliches: A star is born.”

Belonging to a film family is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it makes networking so much easier in a difficult-to-navigate industry like cinema. But on the other, comparisons are inevitable, and the failures magnified in the media’s unforgiving mirror. Karthi’s father, Sivakumar, is a veteran actor and by 2007, his brother Suriya was an established star with superhits like Kaakha Kaakha (2003) and Ghajini (2005) under his belt. Along with Ajith, Vijay and Vikram, Suriya was considered to be among the biggest stars of his generation. Karthi had to carve out his own identity if he were to stay in this for the long haul.

Though Paruthiveeran was a hit, it was nearly three years before the audience got to see Karthi again. In 2010, Selvaraghavan’s adventure fantasy Aayirathil Oruvan was released. The film was a fictional take on the Chola dynasty set in contemporary times, and it had Karthi playing the role of a coolie who later becomes the messiah of an oppressed people. Karthi was fantastic as Muthu; he was funny, flirtatious, and had that rare ability to laugh at himself on screen.

Aayirathil Oruvan had many surreal sequences, and one of them is the ‘Un Mela Aasadhaan’ song in which Karthi and his co-stars Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen enter into a fervid trance-like state. They sing, dance, laugh, chase and try to kill each other. Watching his utter lack of self-consciousness, it is difficult to believe that this was only Karthi’s second film.

At the time of its release, Aayirathil Oruvan was declared a flop. Later, however, Selvaraghavan revealed that the team had exaggerated the budget to hype the film’s release and that it had, in fact, been a reasonably profitable venture. It performed better in the Telugu states than it did in Tamil Nadu, winning Karthi a new fanbase (he later did a Tamil-Telugu bilingual bromance with Nagarjuna called Oopiri in 2016). In an interview to The Hindu, Karthi said that he did not regret the long gap between his two films. “I spent almost five years for the two films. But I got to learn a lot and the time spent was certainly worth it,” said the actor.

That same year, Linguswamy’s romantic road film Paiyaa came out. The audience had thus far seen Karthi only in unvarnished roles that required him to be raw and crude. Paiyaa served him up as a carefree urban youngster who fights off gangsters as he drives a pretty young woman (Tamannaah) to Mumbai. The film was a superhit, and Karthi was proving to be astutely adventurous with his script selection.

In 2011, he had two hits – Siva’s masala entertainer Siruthai and Suseenthiran’s thriller Naan Mahaan Alla. Inexplicably, though, Karthi’s career went into a slump after this dream run, as he made one bad choice after another. It was not until Pa Ranjith’s Madras in 2014 that Karthi made an effective comeback at the box office. The action film revolves around a young man who works in the IT industry and lives in a housing board in north Chennai. It was a marked departure from how north Chennai had been portrayed in Tamil cinema until then. As Kaali, Karthi brought to life Ranjith’s firebrand politics in a layered script about the intersection of caste, class and politics. Not only did it end Karthi’s dry run at the box office, Madras went on to be recognised as a landmark film when it came to the representation of Dalits on screen.

Ironically, Karthi’s next release with director M. Muthaiah, Komban (2015), was embroiled in controversy for glorifying the dominant Thevar caste in Tamil Nadu. K. Krishnasamy, leader of the Puthiya Thamilagam party, opposed the release of the film, citing caste atrocities against Dalits executed by dominant caste groups. Such films catering to caste pride enjoy wide popularity in the state, and stars too have pandered to these trends in the belief that it helps them secure ‘B’ and ‘C’ market audiences. However, there has been growing criticism about the role that popular culture plays in perpetuating caste – both inside and outside the industry. The actor teamed up with the same director again for Viruman (2022), but the film was much more muted in displaying caste markers.

Karthi is among the rare actors who can slip between urban and rural settings with ease (watch his family entertainer Kadaikutty Singam for a sample). Still, he struggled with playing the suave IAF pilot VC in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). The film is about a toxic relationship, but Karthi’s intriguing role of a sadistic husband was let down by weak writing. He had better luck playing a hard-nosed cop in H. Vinoth’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017) which is about a brutal dacoit gang. The film had several notable action sequences, and Karthi’s performance won him unanimous praise.

Despite a few duds along the way, Karthi has managed to cement his place in the industry as a bankable star. And what could be a bigger acknowledgment than him playing Vandiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1? Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel, the film has been the dream project of the Tamil industry since the 1950s. From MGR to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, the role that all superstars have coveted is that of Vandiyathevan through whom the story travels. Though he came into the industry as a reluctant actor, the audience and critics would agree that currently, there is nobody better suited to play the role of the cheeky prince than Karthi.

At the audio launch of one of Karthi’s films, Suriya said, “Karthi is more talented and a better actor than me. I might have entered films before him, but he is the one who surrenders himself completely to the characters he portrays.”

One can dismiss this as a brother’s lavish praise or see it as the honest words of someone who has had a ringside view of Karthi growing and evolving as an actor over the years.

Sardar, Karthi’s thriller film with PS Mithran, is releasing for Deepavali.