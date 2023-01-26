 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Michelle Yeoh's win is Jackie Chan's loss: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' has won everything, everywhere, all at once at Oscars 2023

Narendra Banad
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

When Jackie Chan passed on the script, The Daniels rewrote the movie from a woman’s perspective, Evelyn, the immigrant laundromat owner. The genre-hopping maximalist epic garnered 11 Oscar nominations and 7 Oscar wins, including a historic nod for the legendary Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win Best Actress Oscar.

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which has won 11 nominations at the 95th Oscars.

Multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once had a historic showing at the Academy nominations with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (for the Daniels, as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are popularly known), and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. It has won 7 of those 11 nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps off 7 wins, takes Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actress crowns

This follows in the wake of increased visibility and recognition for Asian and Asian-led films over the last few years — Parasite (2019) had six nominations and four wins including Best Picture, Minari (2020) had six nominations and one win, and Drive My Car (2021) had four nominations and one win.

Multiverses are usually the domain of comic-book intellectual property, and while Everything Everywhere... is a wholly original story, the movie owes a debt to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the Avengers: Endgame (2019) directing duo, the Russo brothers who were impressed by the Daniels’ debut feature, Swiss Army Man (2016) featuring Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, as a farting corpse (see it to believe it), and came on board as producers through their company, AGBO productions.