The Elephant Whisperers’ Kartiki Gonsalves: ‘When people start to understand elephants is when they start to love them’

Faizal Khan
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Kartiki Gonsalves, natural history photographer, cinematographer, director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary short 'The Elephant Whisperers' talks about Asian elephants and indigenous communities, the making of the film and the need to think beyond our own selves to help the planet.

Kartiki Gonsalves, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary short 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Photo courtesy Kartiki Gonsalves)

As a young child, Kartiki Gonsalves grew up in the Nilgiris and at one-and-half years, camped out with her parents in the wilderness. A wildlife photography enthusiast since she was 15, Gonsalves donned the hats of a salesgirl at Fabindia, gym assistant and an advertising employee, before becoming director-cinematographer-executive producer of the Oscar-nominated Netflix short documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, produced by Sikhya Entertainment.

In her first film, Gonsalves, who lives in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, takes the help of a tribal couple — Bellie and Bomman — living in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the state and their special relationship with Raghu and Ammu, the two orphaned elephant calves they care for in an elephant rehabilitation camp, to drive home the message of a renewed look at the relationship between humans and animals and the larger issue of respecting nature and protecting the planet.

In this interview, Kartiki Gonsalves talks about Asian elephants and indigenous communities, when the Theppakadu Elephant Camp started, and the need to think beyond our own selves to help the planet. Edited excerpts:

What has the Oscar nomination for the Best Documentary Short meant for you and your film project?