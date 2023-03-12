Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is less than 24 hours away and anticipation is building up about who all will win the coveted prizes on Hollywood's biggest night. The awards event will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13. There is an impressive lineup of performers and presenters for the A-list ceremony scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list:

The performers (all Best Song nominees)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu)

The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.

The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.

Pop diva Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" , just a month after her big Super Bowl Halftime performance. Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne Music trio Son Lux, actor Stephanie Hsu and singer-songwriter David Byrne will take the stage to perform This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once -- the most nominated film this year. Diane Warren and Sofia Carson The duo will perform Applause from the anthology feature Tell It Like A Woman. The presenters Actor Deepika Padukone will make history as the third Indian actor to present an Oscar. Take a look at the other presenters: Riz Ahmed Antonio Banderas Elizabeth Banks Halle Bailey John Cho Jessica Chastain Glenn Close Jennifer Connelly Emily Blunt Paul Dano Cara Delevingne Harrison Ford Ariana DeBose Hugh Grant Danai Gurira Andrew Garfield Kate Hudson Michael B. Jordan Dwayne Johnson Mindy Kaling Samuel L. Jackson Nicole Kidman Eva Longoria Julia Louis-Dreyfus Troy Kotsur Andie MacDowell Jonathan Majors Janelle Monae Elizabeth Olsen Melissa McCarthy Salma Hayek Pinault Pedro Pascal Florence Pugh Zoe Saldaña John Travolta Sigourney Weaver Donnie Yen Questlove The host Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to present the Oscars ceremony. He previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.