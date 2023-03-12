Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is less than 24 hours away and anticipation is building up about who all will win the coveted prizes on Hollywood's biggest night. The awards event will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13. There is an impressive lineup of performers and presenters for the A-list ceremony scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list:
The performers (all Best Song nominees)
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu)
The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.
Rihanna
Pop diva Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" , just a month after her big Super Bowl Halftime performance.
Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne
Music trio Son Lux, actor Stephanie Hsu and singer-songwriter David Byrne will take the stage to perform This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once -- the most nominated film this year.
Diane Warren and Sofia Carson
The duo will perform Applause from the anthology feature Tell It Like A Woman.
The presenters
Actor Deepika Padukone will make history as the third Indian actor to present an Oscar. Take a look at the other presenters:
Riz Ahmed
Antonio Banderas
Elizabeth Banks
Halle Bailey
John Cho
Jessica Chastain
Glenn Close
Jennifer Connelly
Emily Blunt
Paul Dano
Cara Delevingne
Harrison Ford
Ariana DeBose
Hugh Grant
Danai Gurira
Andrew Garfield
Kate Hudson
Michael B. Jordan
Dwayne Johnson
Mindy Kaling
Samuel L. Jackson
Nicole Kidman
Eva Longoria
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Troy Kotsur
Andie MacDowell
Jonathan Majors
Janelle Monae
Elizabeth Olsen
Melissa McCarthy
Salma Hayek Pinault
Pedro Pascal
Florence Pugh
Zoe Saldaña
John Travolta
Sigourney Weaver
Donnie Yen
Questlove
The host
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to present the Oscars ceremony. He previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.