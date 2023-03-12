 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: The impressive line-up for the awards ceremony includes Indian performers. Don't miss the event that will air live in India beginning 5.30 am on Monday, March 13.

Oscars 2023: Indian megastar Deepika Padukone is among this year's presenters.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is less than 24 hours away and anticipation is building up about who all will win the coveted prizes on Hollywood's biggest night. The awards event will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13. There is an impressive lineup of performers and presenters for the A-list ceremony scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list:

The performers (all Best Song nominees)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu)

The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.