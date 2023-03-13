Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Best Original Song

'Naatu Natu' from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR on Monday made history by becoming the first Indian film to win an Oscar for best original song. RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards while 'Naatu Naatu' was the first Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars.

Composed by MM Keeravaani, the energetic anthem was also performed at the Academy Awards.

Keeravaani accepted the award in a musical fashion, describing the song as "the pride of India" and greeting Oscar audiences with a "namaste".

“There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli’s (RRR director) and my family’s. RRR has to win. And it must put me on the top of the World!”