Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian woman to win Best Actress

Mar 13, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh won for her role in the sci-fi adventure 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', which had 11 Academy Awards nominations this year. The movie chronicles an immigrant family fighting a dimension-hopping supervillain.

Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian to win Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13, 2023 (Image Source: AFP)

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All At Once, won the Best Actress Oscar, in a historic moment for Asian representation. She beat the likes of Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Michelle Williams (The Fablemans) in the race for the best female acting performance of the past year.

Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar and only the second to be nominated. She delivered a powerful performance in the sci-fi adventure film about a Chinese-American family's battle against a dimension-hopping supervillain.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this (the award) is the beacon of possibility and hope," Yeoh said in her emotional acceptance speech. "And ladies don’t let anyone tell you you are past your prime."

