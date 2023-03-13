Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone says 'Naatu Naatu' winning is 'just tip of the iceberg'. Watch

Deepika Padukone on Monday said that it's an exciting time for Indian cinema at the Oscars with multiple nominations and wins. She added that 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR winning the Best Original Song is just the tip of the iceberg for the country's film industry.

Speaking to a reporter at the venue on what RRR's success means to the South Asian community, the actor who introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' performance on stage, said, "It's just the tip of the iceberg."

When asked about how she felt to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone said, "I'm excited, nervous, and curious to see what this whole thing is about. I mean we've all grown up watching the Oscars, and the part of the world we come from, it's not every day you wake up going to the Oscars. I'm just taking it all in."

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Oscars as one of the presenters this year. Padukone announced the dance performance to RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' at the Oscars ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 'Naatu Naatu' performance saw singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava recreating the magic of MM Keeravaani’s hit song on the Oscars stage.

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation," Padukone said onstage at the Oscars to thunderous applause as she introduced the performance. "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger." Deepika Padukone is only the third Indian ever to present an Oscar after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra. For her big Oscars moment, she chose a black Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier necklace to channel old Hollywood glamour. Read more: India shines at Oscars 2023: Here’s a recap of the best moments

