Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone misidentified in photos as Brazilian model Camila Alves

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

Oscars 2023 presenter Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown and a yellow diamond necklace from Cartier.

Indian actor Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance at the Oscar Awards 2023, becoming only the third from the country to be named a presenter.

She is globally known as the face of Louis Vuitton but was still misidentified as Brazilian model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey.

On Twitter, users shared screenshot of the Getty Images feed, which confused the Indian actor with Alves.

 

 